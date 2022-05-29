Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

SON opened at $59.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -151.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $68.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $52,814,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $51,618,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after buying an additional 638,057 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after buying an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

