Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 51.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 355.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,014,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

