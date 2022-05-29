South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SOUHY stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11.
About South32 (Get Rating)
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South32 (SOUHY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.