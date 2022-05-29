South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SOUHY stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.78) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($4.09) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($3.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

