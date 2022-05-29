SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services to personal and corporate customers in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market, Corporate Market, Leasing, and Markets segments. The company offers various savings, lending, insurance, and pension products, as well as payment services. It also provides secured loan financing, real estate leasing and agency, billing systems, and accounting solutions.

