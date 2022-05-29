SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SRMGF opened at $16.50 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.