SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SRMGF opened at $16.50 on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

