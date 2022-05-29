Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

SPPI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.74. 2,114,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,586. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

