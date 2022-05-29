Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPPI. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 2,114,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

