SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SPI Energy stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. SPI Energy has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPI Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,958,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 312,098 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPI Energy by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPI Energy by 495.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 92,367 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

