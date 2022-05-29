Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,090,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Springwater Special Situations by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 589,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 466,641 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Springwater Special Situations by 664.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 368,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,926,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWSS opened at $9.85 on Friday. Springwater Special Situations has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

