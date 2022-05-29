Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the April 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FUND stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.73. 40,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

In other Sprott Focus Trust news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,900 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.