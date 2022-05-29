Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 525,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,577,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SRUUF opened at 11.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 12.28. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 52-week low of 7.50 and a 52-week high of 16.65.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.