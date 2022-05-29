Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SBLUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Stabilus from €65.00 ($69.15) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stabilus from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

SBLUY stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

Stabilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.