Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SBLUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Stabilus from €65.00 ($69.15) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stabilus from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

SBLUY stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.