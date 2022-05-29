Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Starbucks reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

