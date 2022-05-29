Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STCB opened at $0.15 on Friday. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

