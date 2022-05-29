Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STCB opened at $0.15 on Friday. Starco Brands has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Starco Brands (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starco Brands (STCB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.