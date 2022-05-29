Stella-Jones Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

TSE SJ opened at C$35.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.04. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$33.93 and a 52-week high of C$47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.7199999 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJ shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

About Stella-Jones (Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.