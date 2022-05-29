Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Short Interest Up 51.5% in May

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the April 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Stereotaxis news, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 51,751 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $91,081.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,296,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,197.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 26,287 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,456,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,244.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 111,076 shares of company stock valued at $199,225 over the last 90 days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

STXS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 444,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,124. The company has a market capitalization of $165.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Stereotaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.