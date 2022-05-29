StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $95.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis purchased 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.