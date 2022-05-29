StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.54 on Friday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,087 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

