StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.