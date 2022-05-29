StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.42 on Friday. Celsion has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsion will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

