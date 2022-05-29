StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.42 on Friday. Celsion has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.