StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

