StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIRGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

