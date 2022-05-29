StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVV stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
