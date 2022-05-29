StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVV stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the third quarter worth $208,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

