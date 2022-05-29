StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

DBVT stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.16.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. Analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

