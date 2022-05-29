StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $4.53 on Friday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

