StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ELTK opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

