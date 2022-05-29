StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.54 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.