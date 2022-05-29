StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.75. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.