StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $286.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.62. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). Fanhua had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fanhua by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 1,496.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

