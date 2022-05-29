StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FNWB opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at $611,853.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.