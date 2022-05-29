StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

FUNC stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.75.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.36%. On average, research analysts predict that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First United during the first quarter worth $617,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the first quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First United by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First United by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

