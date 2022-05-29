StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

SVVC opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVVC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

