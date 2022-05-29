StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

