StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.