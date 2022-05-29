StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.