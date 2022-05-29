StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LEJU opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Leju has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

