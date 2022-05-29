StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LITB opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.28.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
