StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.28.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

