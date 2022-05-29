StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $5.78 on Friday. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.48.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.25. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Neovasc during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

