StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $5.78 on Friday. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Neovasc during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
