StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

