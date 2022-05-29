StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTI opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 million, a PE ratio of -104.72 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PCTEL by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in PCTEL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

