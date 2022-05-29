StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of PCTI opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 million, a PE ratio of -104.72 and a beta of 0.39.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.
About PCTEL (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.