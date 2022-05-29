StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $151.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.37. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

