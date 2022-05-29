StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
PDEX stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.12. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
