StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

PDEX stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.12. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

