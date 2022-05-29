StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.28 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $190.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

