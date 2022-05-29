StockNews.com Begins Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GASS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

StealthGas stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in StealthGas by 94.3% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

