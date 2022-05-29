StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.35 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
