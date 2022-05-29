StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.49.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
