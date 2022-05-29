StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AIRI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $22.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

