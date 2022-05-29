StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get BGSF alerts:

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $303,232.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BGSF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BGSF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BGSF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.