StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.68 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

