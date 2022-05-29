StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.