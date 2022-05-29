StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.83. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

